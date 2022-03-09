0
Gory accident kills three, injures several others in the Ahafo Region

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 The three individuals who lost their lives were said to have died on the spot

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three people have lost their lives, with several others in critical condition after a truck somersaulted and run them over.

The incident occurred at Mim, in the Asunafo North District of the Ahafo Region.

The driver of the wood-laden KIA Rhino with Registration number AS-1955-X reportedly lost control of the steering and crashed into the nearside of the road at the outskirt of the community.

The three individuals who lost their lives were said to have died on the spot.

Some eyewitnesses have revealed that the deceased persons had gone to a forest in the area to illegally cut some logs and in the process lost their lives.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed by the police to Goaso Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The injured are also receiving treatment at two different health facilities, Life Care Hospital and Ahmadya Hospital, all located at Mim in the Ahafo Region.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
