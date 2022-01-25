Gory accident on Savelugu highway

The accident involved a KIA truck and a motorcycle

Some 10 persons have reportedly died with 23 others sustaining various degrees of injury in an accident near Savelugu in the Northern Region.

According to police in Savelugu, the accident involved a KIA Rhino truck carrying some 33 passengers.



The truck in an attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist, lost control and somersaulted.



The victims were returning from a funeral on Sunday, January 23 when the incident happened.

Six persons died on the spot whilst 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Savelugu Municipal Hospital.



Four of the victims who were referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment later died.



The driver of the truck is on admission at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital.