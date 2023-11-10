Gory scenes as articulated tanker crashes policeman, student to death

Scene of the road crush near Niifio on November 9, 2023

At least two people are reported dead in a road crash involving a DAF XF Articulated Tanker Truck and an Okada motorcycle near Niifio, a community near Suhum in the Eastern Region along the Kumasi-Accra highway, on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

According to a news report by UTV, the deceased persons include a 38-year-old policeman, Corporal Richmond Atta Essandoh, a personnel of Suhum District Police, and John Teye, a 20-year-old student of Suhum Presby Secondary Technical School, who were on the Okada when the crash happened.



The report indicated that the crash happened because the driver of the DAF XF Articulated Tanker Truck, which was heading towards Accra, was racing with another tanker truck and did not see the Okada which was heading to Suhum.



The driver of the Okada survived the crash and is being treated at the Suhum Government Hospital.



The mortal remains of the deceased, who were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, have now been deposited at its morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The report indicated that the driver of the articulated tanker is currently in police custody to assist with the investigation into the incident.



The accident vehicle and the motorcycle have been impounded for testing as part of the investigation.

BAI/OGB







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.