Gospel music duo Colinwud rewards Chris Kuxo, two others

Music group Colinwud

A singer and vocal coach Chris Kuxo has been crowned the winner of Colinwud’s ‘Show Us Your Glory’ challenge.

Chris Kuxo participated in the sing and win competition that lasted for a month. Participants were required to record a video of themselves performing Colinwud’s latest single ‘Show Us Your Glory’ and share it on social media.



“Congrats to Chris Kuxo for winning the show your glory challenge”, said the music group in an Instagram post.



Ivy Osei Bonsu and Rexford Boateng were the runners up.



Released on October 10, 2021, 'Show Us Your Glory' is a slow-tempo song composed by Albert Collingwood. It features Morris Babyface and Cassie Amoako.



The piece was produced by Shadrack Yawson and comes with a music video that was directed by Kwame Owusu Ansah, shot by Authentic Media and edited by Kwame Agyei.

Colinwud is made up of Albert and Grace who have been married for years.



The couple has decided to propagate the word of God, influence lives positively and also win souls for the Kingdom.



