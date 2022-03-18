Gospel music sensation, Chemphe releases video of his song 'Conqueror'

Chemphe, Gospel singer

Source: Sista Ginna, Contributor

Sensational Ghanaian gospel singer, Chemphe has released the official music video of his faith-inspiring song “Conqueror” which is available now on YouTube now.

The beautiful Afrobeat song inspires faith in a listener, reiterating the fact that Christ who is the conqueror overall lives in us, making us overcomers in all things as well.



The song brings hope, shifting attention to the fact that, in spite of what we go through on a daily basis, we are still conquerors. The danceable and head-nodding groove creates the mood and body movement. Also, the perfect vocal diversity from the gospel star makes the song come alive.



Chemphe, the one time Pan-African R&B artiste who has received the call to lead many to Christ is very dynamic in his music delivery and he is behind great songs such as “Medo Yesu“, “Wo Ko (Your Battle)", “Freedom (The Blood, Grace & Spirit)".



Chemphe is relentless in the faith, calling as well as the music ministry in the quest to reach out to the lost through a variety of different sub-genres of gospel music.

The video of “Conqueror” is a smashing beauty and well-coordinated one.



Watch the video below



