Gov’t chases teachers, school staff occupying their bungalows for rent

File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reminded Teachers and other staff of schools occupying school bangalows of paying their rent.

The rent according to the circular is 10% of their basic salary.



According to a letter which has gone viral on social media, the Teachers and school staff were told they were required to pay rent by the Finance Ministry in May 2006.



The Ghana Education Service through its circular reminded the Teachers and School staff to pay their rent by March 1, 2022.



Adding that they should ensure they pay all arrears owed to avoid audit issues.

It is shocking to some Ghanaians on social media who expect that these staff occupy these buildings without paying rent.



Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure questioned whether politicians occupying similar facilities will be made to also pay rent.



“Are the politicians, too, paying? Is everyone paying or it’s the miserable teachers who are singled out again?,” he questioned in a post shared on Facebook.