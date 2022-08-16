1
Gov’t can and must cushion Ghanaians – Minority rejects tariff increases

John Abdulai Jinapor

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament has asked the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration to cushion Ghanaians in the face of the increase in utility tariffs during current economic hardship.

According to Minority in a statement signed by John Abdulai Jinapor, the government “can and must do something to cushion Ghanaians who are going through unimaginable hardships with ever-worsening poverty levels under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumiah led government.”

The call by the minority comes after The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) earlier announced an increase in water and electricity tariffs by 21.55 and 27.15 per cent respectively, effective Thursday, September 1.

But Jinapor in the statement said even the 27.15 per cent for electricity is far below the rate as per the caucus’s calculations.

“A critical look at the tariff structure as announced reveals that all residential consumers who fall between 0-300 kWh bracket have witnessed a price increase from GHp/kWh 65.4161 to GHp/kWh89.0422, representing an increment of almost 34%.

“It should be noted that the bulk of residential consumers fall within the 0-300 kWh bracket and will therefore be adversely affected by the 34% adjustment,” the statement read in parts.

The statement continued: “We are of the strongest conviction that Government can and must do something to cushion Ghanaians who are going through unimaginable hardships with ever-worsening poverty levels under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumiah-led government.

“It will be recalled that following the major tariff review in 2016, the NDC Government intervened, resulting in a reduction of the rate of increment by close to 50%.”

