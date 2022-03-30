0
Gov't formally cuts E-Levy from 1.75% to 1.50%

Ken Ofori Atta 11.png Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has formally moved for the controversial E-levy to be amended from 1.75% to 1.50%.

The changes were made in the House on Tuesday after the Minority walked out of the House in opposition to the Bill.

In December 2021, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the percentage to be charged as electronic transaction levy (E-levy) will be reduced from 1.75% to at least 1.5%.

According to him, the reduced charge was captured in the revised version of the 2022 budget submitted by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday.

“We have agreed on the policy. Now the government will come up with a bill, in that bill, we will go clause by clause and that is where the extended stakeholder consultation engagement will again come up. We will look at certain provisions and then deal with certain concerns,” he told Joy FM.

He said the reduction in the rate of E-levy to be charged, will reflect at the enactment stage of the policy.

