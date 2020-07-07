Gov’t gives update on Akufo-Addo’s health

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Information Ministry has provided an update on the health of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists at the Information Ministry on Tuesday that the President continues to self-isolates at the Presidential Villa, Jubilee House.
According to him, the President has entered day three of his self-isolation after he was exposed to coronavirus.
A member of Mr. Akufo-Addo’s inner circle recently tested positive for coronavirus as reported by the Information Minister.
Mr. Oppong Nkrumah told the media that the President continues to conduct State affairs from the Presidential Villa via telephone calls and other communication channels.
