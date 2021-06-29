Gov’t must invest in nurturing reading culture in children - Owusu-Koranteng

Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, Author of 'Paying My Debt'

Source: Michael Asante, Contributor

Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, author of “Paying My Debt”, an autobiography published in 2020 has released another compelling piece of literature to serve readers who appreciate poetry in their literary experience.

The book titled, “Wanderer’s Poems - An Anthology of Twenty-Five Poems” is a creative piece highlighting incredible experiences of life.



In an interview with this reporter, Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng observed that he started compiling this book, “Wanderer’s Poems” when he was sixteen years old. Unfortunately, he could not preserve many of the poems he wrote.



Shedding some light on how he developed his writing skills, Mr Koranteng explained that he developed the habit of reading under the mentorship of his father, Rev. Jacob Koranteng Asiedu who was a Reverend Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana before he reached the age of ten.



Recounting how he developed a reading culture, Mr Owusu-Koranteng said that his father loved reading and owned a library at home.



“I developed the reading culture from my father at an early age and by the age of nine (9) years when my father died, I had already formed the reading habit,” he narrated.



According to him, his teachers recognized his interest in reading and put him in charge of the class libraries which gave him access to the books which were then kept in wooden boxes to be made available to pupils.

“The availability of small libraries in classrooms some years ago helped school children to develop an interest in reading at an early age”, he said.



The author explained that he took advantage of his access to the library books in his class and read many books which gave him the foundation of his literary skills.



“We need to develop strategies to get Ghanaians especially the youth to develop the culture of reading to keep them away from getting involved in crimes so that they can develop good habits of honesty, patriotism, the excellence among others. It has become a lucrative business for the youth to use social media as a tool for blackmail and other mercenary work in a bid to make fortunes and that is unfortunate. When the youth develop reading culture, it will take them away from the destructive tendencies of social media,” he said.



He called on the nation to target the youth in the development of the culture of reading as part of a “Catch them Young” strategy.



The author explained that his books focus on topics of patriotism, hard work, emancipation, excellence, the misuse of religion as a tool for subjugation and deceit among others.



According to Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, his articles, writings and poems are meant to support the redirection of the population especially the youth to a life of service to humanity, protection of the environment, sacrifice for nation and building a prosperous nation with the future in mind.

Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng is an accomplished Writer with about forty (40) published articles to his credit.



He co-authored two published books, “Training Manual for Advocacy in Mining Communities and the Right to Decide: Free Prior and Informed Consent in Ghana.”



He holds M.A. in Human Resource Development from the University of Cape Coast; Bsc Agriculture from UST; Diploma in Agricultural Extension and Farm Management from UST; Professional Executive Master in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR); Professional Executive Master in General Paralegal Studies; Certificate in Project Analysis from EICA. Cairo, Egypt and Certificate in Workers Education, Histadrut, Tel Aviv, Israel; Certificate in Adjudication for Boards, Agencies and Tribunals from Osgoode Hall Law School of York University, Toronto, Canada.



CNN described him as “A Man of Many Missions" in a documentary that profiled his life.