Gov’t needs common sense; not IMF bailout - Akufo-Addo told

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Chartered Economist and member of the NDC Bernard Oduro Takyi has blamed the Akufo-Addo government for the failing economy which has forced the government to an IMF negotiation table.

The government of Ghana negotiators and officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have commenced negotiations on how to rescue the economy immediately as debt sustainability has become difficult.

Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Oduro Takyi, also known as B.O.T argued that the country’s economic management team could have used better fiscal policies to man the country’s resources and avert the hardship in the country.

Currently there have been labour agitations against the government over the high cost of living fuelled by inflation and hikes in petroleum products.

Government has been struggling to raise supplementary revenue to support its budget after the controversial E-Levy has failed to raise the needed funds.

Meanwhile, officials of the IMF led by Mission Chief for Ghana, Carlo Sdralevich are determining the fate of Ghana’s financial future as they meet government officials.

The Finance Ministry earlier revealed that the engagement will be a 7-day activity with the IMF officials, government’s Economic Management Team and the Presidency.

