Gov’t pays arrears of school feeding caterers

Adwoa Safo

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced the full payment for the caterers of the National School Feeding Programme (GNSFP) for the 2021 academic year.

This was contained in a statement from the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry dated January 27, 2022.



The payment of the arrears settles the long tussle over the payment for funds used by the caterers for the feeding of students at the basic education levels as part of the government’s effort to provide free hot meals to pupils across the country.

Below is the statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry: