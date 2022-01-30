Gov’t promises to end accommodation issues in public universities

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Government has reiterated its commitment to ending the chronic accommodation challenges students at public universities have had to deal with.

Parents and students had to go through torrid times seeking accommodation for fresh students at the University of Ghana -Legon and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Responding to comments on the floor of Parliament, the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum assured Ghanaians that the government is putting measures in place to resolve once and for all the accommodation challenges bedevilling Universities in the country.



The Minister stated that he would work with the Universities for the best way forward on the accommodation challenges, “in terms of ensuring that we have a proper management system in place so that students have to go to campus on the first day of school reopening to look for a station manually.”



Mr. Adutwum however pointed out that “there are times you may have limited supply or you may have management problem on your hand.”

“The good news is that I have not heard any students could not attend KNUST or any other University for that matter, because there was no accommodation. I also understand the frustration of parents if they have to go and be physically present before they can find accommodation for their ward.



“My honourable colleague said the challenge has been there for 24-year, the challenge that we confront today must end. We look at the tertiary education space some funding has been made available for example for Colleges of Education, over a 400million were allocated to them to build hostels. Now, we are moving on to the public Universities to help to complete some buildings that have been there for years,” he disclosed.



The Minister for Education said the government is looking at partnering some private entities and GetFUND in putting up these buildings in order to solve the accommodation challenges.