Gov’t to complete all projects under one-village, one-dam initiative this year

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to complete all projects under the One -Village, One -Dam (1V1D) intitaive in 2022.

“As part of efforts to improve agricultural productivity in the country, the government of #Ghana has committed itself to complete all ongoing irrigation projects in 2022 under the “one-village, one-dam” (1V1D) initiative. #Agriculture,” the Presidency said.



The project is one of the Nana Akufo Addo administration flagship programmes aimed at all-year-round agricultural activities in the five Northern Regions of the Country to enhance food security in the country under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme ( IPEP).



In 2017 budget, GH¢94, 446, 182 million earmarked for the construction of the dams to support farmers in both crops cultivation and rearing of livestock to boost the country food security for internal and external use.



During the President and the Vice President thanks given a tour in the five Northern Regions, The vice President H.E Dr. Alhaj Mahamudu Bawumia launched the one – village – one – dam flagship programme in the five Northern Regions comprise of Upper East Region,



Upper West Region,



Northern Region,

North East Region and



Savanna Region



He further stated that, 570 communities in these regions were farmers suffered seasonal rainfall challenges in the cultivation of food crops thus one – village – one – dam in these communities is necessary.



The minister for special development, Hon. Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson announced that 300 communities dams projects were been awarded for constructions in the five Northern Regions with which 174 communities dams in the northern Region,



83 communities dams in the Upper East Region and 43 communities dams in the Upper West Region.



In 2019, During H.E the President, Nana Akufo Addo visit in the Regions in His third time tour, with the minister for special development, Hon. Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson announced that most of the dams in the Upper East Region and the Upper West Region were completed and handed over to the chiefs of the various communities.