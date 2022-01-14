Gov't to establish minerals commission office in Sefwi - Benito Owusu-Bio

Benito Owusu-Bio with members of the REGSEC

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio has disclosed that Government through the Ministry will soon set up a regional office for the Mineral Commission in Sefwi Wiawso to help deal with the many illegal activities in the region.

He said he is aware that the office in Bibiani is operational but with all the illegalities happening in the Regional Capital, it is expedient an office is established to deal with the issues more closely.



The Deputy Minister said this when he met some members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region on Thursday, 13th January, 2022.



Hon. Benito gave the RECSEC an assurance that he will prompt his colleague Deputy Minister in charge of Mines to start a Community Mining Scheme in the area which he believes will help the situation as it will give these illegal loggers and miners an alternative source of livelihood.



Addressing the Regional Security Council members, the Deputy Minister announced that his visit follows the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor's earlier visit and request of them to put together a list of needs and also to ascertain their challenges particularly with regards to the forest reserves.



He said "We have come to the RCC because we know you are in charge of administration, security and all others that happens in the region. Our Minister has also been here but we are here today specifically because of the forest reserves"

He added that he is aware of some illegal activities on going in some forest reserves in the region and therefore came to verify the claims and see how best the Ministry can help curb the menace.



Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio assured the REGSEC that his outfit will liaise with the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso to find best ways to resolve the issues raised.



Nana Bumagama II, the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso who was also present at the meeting thanked the Deputy Minister for his assurance of support and promised to donate a full house to accommodate the new Minerals Commission office as and when it is established.



The Chief Director of the Regional Cordinating Council (RCC) who received the Deputy Minister and his entourage on behalf of the Regional Minister said the REGSEC have had series of meetings to review their security operations because illegal activities in the reserves are becoming increasingly dangerous, even for the workers of the Forestry Commission.



He disclosed " these illegal loggers operate in many of the reserves, even the ones that share boarders with Ahafo Region. They mostly operate during the night and threaten the lives of the Forestry officers when they are seen"

The Director added that another issue that needs immediate attention is the reclamation of mined out areas in the region. He said it has become a scare to people living in communities with such pits.



He opined that they have been trying to help the Commission in some ways. Stating that they had plans of organising a police and military joint operations in the reserves but due to finance and logistical constraints they haven't been able to execute this plan.



The Director was however quick to admit that the Ministry has already requested for a budget from the REGSEC to help in that regard and they believe that there will soon be some action.