Gov’t to support local pharma industry to attain WHO standards - Trade Minister

The Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen has re-affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting local pharmaceutical companies to reach the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards to enable the companies to sell their products on the international market and as well compete with the other world-class medicines.

The Minister gave the assurance at the re-launch of the COA Mixture by the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited in Accra on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



The COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited today re-launched COA Mixture, herbal medicine that supports the general wellbeing of people.



The COA Mixture is a well-researched plant medicine that is scientifically developed for general wellbeing and has also been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The re-launched COA Mixture is an upgrade in drug development and after going through the processes from the FDA, it has been upgraded from a food supplement to herbal medicine for general wellbeing.



Speaking at the re-launch, the Trade Minister commended the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited for manufacturing plant medicine, saying it is not just going to cater for the well-being of people but as well provide a high- skilled jobs for the youth teeming youth.



Speaking at the re-launch, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan debunked notions that the COA Mixture is a cure for HIV.

He also made it known that the COA Mixture is a 100 percent natural product from plants and has no artificial preservative.



Professor Ato Duncan announced that the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited is close to a research breakthrough, adding that when successful, Ghana stands to realize not less than 32 billion dollars annually from this plant medicine.



“This is what I want to achieve for Mother Ghana as part of my Global peace Mission Project. This will bring economic relief to Ghana and also get treatment for some diseases the world is struggling to treat,” he said.



He, therefore, called on the government, research institutions, and investors to collaborate with the Company in order to carry the above vision to reality.



Professor Ato Duncan made it known that already, the company has acquired 1000 acres of land in the Ashanti Region to cultivate raw materials.



However, he said the company needs an additional 9000 acres of land for the cultivation of raw materials to produce COA products to meet the international market demands.