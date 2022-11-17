Gov’t wants to collapse NHIS with fund disbursement delays – Minority

The Minority in Parliament

The government is attempting to collapse the national health insurance scheme by delaying the disbursement of funds for the payment of claims made by the heath service providers, the minority caucus has said.

The select committee on health’s ranking member, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, told journalists on Wednesday, 16 November 2022: “There seems to be an unwavering effort to collapse the national health insurance scheme by depriving it of funds.



“As we speak, the highest release of national health insurance levies collected was 2016, when 86 of the collections were released to the National Health Insurance Authority.”

“The lowest, on record, was last year, when, out of the GH¢2.056 billion it collected, it paid only GH¢127 million to the national health insurance fund.



“We have issued several statements calling on the minister of finance to release national health insurance levies and the component of the SSNIT contributions meant for the national insurance fund, all to no avail,” Mr Akandoh said.