Gov’t will quietly pay the remaining GH₵150K for the construction of National Cathedral – Barker-Vormawor

Aerial view of the National Cathedral site

Government reportedly dolls out nearly GH₵200m for National Cathedral project

Ablakwa takes on government over use of state funds for National Cathedral



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over cathedral



One of the conveners of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has expressed his displeasure at the seeming lack of interest shown by Ghanaians in the reported state funding of the National Cathedral project.



In a post on his social media page, Barker-Vormawor lamented that Ghanaians have thrown their hands in the air following multiple reportage that the state is funding the national cathedral project even though it had hitherto promised it will be funded by the church.



He contended that the conduct of Ghanaians will make the story die while the government goes ahead to provide the extra funding needed to complete the project.

“So nearly 200 million cedis of our money was paid to the Cathedral. None of that money was authorized by Parliament. When only Parliament has the power of the purse.



“Yet, we have all raised our hands in the air because we don’t know what to do. The story will die and they will provide the rest of the estimated 150,000,000 to top up.



“In which world, do you see systems improve where a President can spend 200 million cedis without accountability.



“Are you people serious at all in this country? Are we mad as a people, to watch on and somehow expect that this Republic will heal itself miraculously? Come on!!!!” Barker-Vormawor posted on his Facebook wall.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has in recent times alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.

His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



He detailed that this latest amount was concealed from Parliament and was additionally hidden from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.



Read below the full post by Oliver Barker-Vormawor



This is the thing I don’t get about Ghanaian democracy.

1. Nana Addo and his ministers lied about the cathedral. They said public funding won’t go into it beyond the land. They told the Supreme Court that too.



2. Then they paid 25 million cedis quietly. When they were found out; they said it was just seed money. You looked the other way.



3. Then they paid 32 million cedis to the Architect.



4. Then they paid 142 million for “planned activities”.



5. So nearly 200 million cedis of our money was paid to the Cathedral. None of that money was authorized by Parliament. When only Parliament has the power of the purse.

6. Yet, we have all raised our hands in the air because we don’t know what to do.



The story will die and they will provide the rest of the estimated 150,000,000 to top up.



7. In which world, do you see systems improve where a President can spend 200 million cedis without accountability.



Are you people serious at all in this country? Are we mad as a people, to watch on and somehow expect that this Republic will heal itself miraculously?



Come on!!!!