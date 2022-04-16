Gov’t working hard to restore the nation back to progress and prosperity – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo strongly believes the country’s ailing economy will soon be revived.

He assured Ghanaians of his government’s commitment to making things happen despite some challenges.



“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity; a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19 whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said in his Easter message to Ghanaians



Adding that, “All these difficulties notwithstanding, I am confident that with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance and unity, we the Ghanaians shall overcome.”

President Nana Addo, however, called on Ghanaians to continue to have hope in his government.



“I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by this promise of salvation. I ask respectfully all of you to continue to have hope of great times soon for our country.”