Government Health post operates without electricity - Newton Tetteh

Isaac Newton Tetteh, Assemblyman for Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area

Source: GNA

Mr Isaac Newton Tetteh, Assemblyman for Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area in the Kpone-Kantamanso Municipality has appealed to authorities to connect electricity to the Community-based Health and Planning Service (CHPS) compound at Bediako in Kpone Municipality.

“The only government health post we have in the Electoral Area is the CHPS Compound and among the numerous things the facility needed, connection to the source of electricity is the most pressing need which would aid the administration of basic health care for Bediako residents”.



Mr Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone that the absence of power at the CHPS Compound was limiting the quality of health services to the residents as Nurses said they went to the Kpone Health Clinic and other health facilities around to store vaccines.



The Assemblyman said residents who did not even understand the challenges of the nurses passing through other health centres to pick up vaccines accused them of getting to work late.



Mr Tetteh said checks from the Electricity Corporation of Ghana indicated that the CHPS Compound was not given a permit and could not connect power to the health post.



“I bought a permit on behalf of the CHPS compound and submitted to ECG, they even asked me to invite Energy Commission which I did, they directed me to rewire the place and we did, but they are still saying the place needed a permit,” he said.

Mr Tetteh said about GHC4, 000.00 was used to rewire the place for ECG to connect the health centre to electricity, but no action was taken.



Mr Tetteh also appealed to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to fast track the processes towards the issuance of a permit for the facility, which is the first point of call for about 20,000 persons in Bediako and its environs for health needs.



He said aside from the lack of power, access to water was a problem as nurses went to the homes of the residents to fetch water and beg for washrooms.



Mr Tetteh, therefore, called for urgent steps from the Assembly, the Kpone District ECG, the Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, the Municipal Health Directorate and other well-wishers to support the Bediako CHPS Compound.