Government PR making Ghana look good but reality exists - Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo is hostess of News Night on Metro TV

Broadcast Journalist Bridget Otoo has indicated that although times are hard and the government is struggling to get its act together, it’s Public Relations is topnotch.

She says with the kind of Public Relations Machinery run by the current government, there’s difficulty realizing things are not what they seem.



She believes that more needs to be done but there is the thinking that everything is okay; a perception which has artificially been created in the minds of the people.



Bridget made this complaint in a tweet.



She said “The PR game by government has made some people to believe we are there. We are not…. But you can fake it with ahomasuo 24/7."

