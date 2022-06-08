Government Statistician’s 'public workers are overpaid' comment wrong - Public workers

Samuel Kobina Annim, Head of the Ghana Statistical Service

The Deputy General Secretary of Public Sector Workers Union, John Sampa, has refuted a statement by Government Statistician which suggests that public workers are overpaid.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has reportedly said workers in the public sector are generally overpaid for work done.



The Government Statistician said averagely, public sector workers were paid double for their output.



Delivering his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast last Thursday, Professor Annim called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament to work like the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and the public sector, in general, deliver output commensurate with their earnings.



He maintained that while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.

“What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend,” he said, adding that basically there was something wrong and that such gaps should be closed in the country’s quest for real development.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Deputy General Secretary Public Sector Workers Union, John Sampa said the statement was in bad taste.



“The Public sector consists of The Police, Prison Service, teachers and all other government workers. We all know the plight of teachers in Ghana, not to talk of their salaries…if you say someone isn’t working, what instrument did you use to measure the output of the public workers? These are mere sweeping statements made by government functionaries without basis,” John Sampa told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Meanwhile, Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, in a rebuttal, has revealed that contrary to the widespread narrative in the public domain, he did not say public sector workers are paid double for their output.