Government/UTAG dialogue key to ending strike

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General, TUC

Source: GNA

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), says a comprehensive dialogue between government and University Teachers Association Ghana (UTAG) is essential in curtailing the ongoing strike.

He said the government must take the initiative to create a platform for UTAG members to engage in discussion.



Mr Baah was speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of the launch of a partnership between the Health Service Workers Union and Stanbic Bank.



He said there was a strike because the dialogue between the parties had failed, the only solution is the creation of another platform for reopening of dialogue.



"I hope the authorities will listen to UTAG, I have read extensively why they have embarked on the strike, and they have a genuine case, government must create space for the UTAG members to know that it is serious about the dialogue," Mr Baah added.



Touching on the effectiveness of the National Labour Commission, the TUC Secretary-General said the Commission was one of the important labour institutions in the country, but under-resourced to perform.

Mr Baah said the Commission lacked resources, including human, material and financial needed to function efficiently.



“But am confident that if the government gave the Commission the necessary tools and resources needed, it will do what it is supposed to do and ensure the labour pilot is peaceful.”



UTAG National Executive Committee has directed its members to withdraw all teaching and related activities on campus beginning Monday, August 2, this year.



The decision to embark on industrial action, according to UTAG was borne out of the government’s refusal to heed calls by the Association to improve the worsening conditions of service of the university teachers.