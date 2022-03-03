0
Menu
News

Government appeals to unwilling students in Ukraine to return home

Ghanaian Students In Ukraine Some Ghanaian student reported refuse evacuation back into Ghana

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The government has appealed to Ghanaian students in Ukraine who have decided not to be evacuated to have a change of heart and return home.

The appeal was made by Government spokesperson on Governance and Security Palgrave Boakye-Danquah on Current Affairs Programme Focus.

This follows videos circulating on social media of purported Ghanaian students in Ukraine saying they are not ready to be evacuated as the first batch of 17 Students arrived yesterday.

Mr Boakye-Dunquah said coming back home will be the safest option as Ghana cannot guarantee their safety while still there.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: