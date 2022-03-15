‘Government appears to be in a state of paralysis’ – Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

MP says Government business has come to a standstill

Committees in parliament are not working, Sam George



Akufo-Addo is even running from SoNA, Sam George



Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George has bemoaned the inability of the government to present its business to parliament, for consideration and approval.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament said that the government’s inability to present its business has brought parliament to a standstill.



“Parliament appears to be at a standstill, there is no government business. The government appears to be in a state of paralysis, there is no government business.

“Normally parliament moves on government business. You realise that basically what we do is, we come to do correction of votes and proceedings. There are a few statements here or there, absolutely no government business, no referrals to committees and so the committees are not meeting.



“… tell me which of the committees are sitting? If the committees will be sitting it will be on the basis of government business. At the end of the day, the executive business is what drives parliament,” the MP said.



“There has been zilch. Even the president has basically absconded from doing his State of the Nations Address (SoNA). This confused state of the country where we cannot even have a State of the Nation’s Address, where we don’t have government business coming, where government business has come to a standstill,” he reiterated.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also affirmed Sam George’s claims, saying that parliament has time and again repeated its agenda for sittings.



“I have been part of a number of motions which was filed since last year which could have been taken this year, very important motions… If you take for example our motion to ask for a bipartisan parliamentary enquirer into the recruitment of the security services, that has been pending since January this year,” he added.