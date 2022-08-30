Government appreciates the support of churches in national development – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended Churches in Ghana for their significant contributions to the development of the country in many sectors.

Speaking at the Centenary Anniversary Celebration of the Salvation Army Church – Ghana Territory, in Accra, Dr Bawumia said, Churches remained development allies of the Government, and the Government appreciated their contributions over the years, which he said had complimented their efforts.



The Salvation Army Ghana, founded in 1922, has been one of such reliable development partners, and on their centenary anniversary, Vice President Bawumia commended them for their immense contributions to the nation’s development, especially in the education and health sectors.



“The Salvation Army in Ghana has chalked a number of achievements. I am pleased, on behalf of the Government, to acknowledge that the country has benefited from the work of the Army in various sectors,” Dr Bawumia said.



“I will focus on just two areas of your service to the nation, and I will begin with the Education Sector where you have made important strides with the view to ensuring a better future for Ghana.



“The Church is to be commended for providing 83 crèches, 85 Primary schools, 58 Junior High Schools and 3 Senior High Schools to augment the stock of Educational Institutions in the country. This is no mean achievement, and I am told that the Church is also in the process of establishing a University and a College of Nursing and Allied Programmes.

“Through our cooperation in the education sector, schools started by the Church have been readily absorbed by the State upon request by the Church. The government has also granted the Army permission to own the School for the Deaf at Agona Swedru and provided school buses and supported some Salvation Army schools with infrastructure, the latest being classroom blocks provided to the Duakwa and Agona Swedru Salvation Army Basic Schools.”



The Vice President also acknowledged cooperation between the Government and Salvation Army in other areas.



“For instance, in the health sector which is my second area of focus, the cooperation between Government and the church has ensured, among others, the seamless upgrading of Salvation Army clinics to hospitals.



“I am informed that the Salvation Army in Ghana has established 9 health centres focusing on rehabilitation and vocational services and 2 hospitals, totalling 11 registered health facilities in operation currently. A new health facility is also under construction at Amasaman.”



On attaining 100 years of existence, Dr Bawumia urged the congregation to thank God for what He had done for the church and urged the nation to be grateful to God.

“This centenary anniversary celebration provides the opportunity not only to look back at how far you have come as a church community but also to look forward to all the blessings the Lord still holds for you as you continue His work,” he said.



The Vice President also urged the nation to continue to be thankful to God for His blessings upon the nation, despite the crisis that had hit the world in recent times.



He also acknowledged the difficulties the country was going through, because of these challenges, adding, however, that the government was working hard to make things better for Ghanaians.