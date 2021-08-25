Government assures media of fairness in regulation

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong has assured the media that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be fair to all media houses in terms of regulation.

He also said there will be fairness in the area of capacity enhancement programmers.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this on Tuesday August 24 at the Graphic Business/Standbic Bank Breakfast meeting.



“There is extensive research on the role of the media in a period of economic recovery.



“At the Graphic Business/Standbic Bank Breakfast Meeting, I had the opportunity to share some of this with media colleagues, brands and policymakers.

“Government will continue to provide support for the media through fair regulation, capacity enhancement programs and support to the general economy which should in turn help the media,” the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said in a tweet after the event.



“Highlighting the good in society and the examples of success, highlighting the opportunities and potential are part of our mandate as media practitioners too.”



