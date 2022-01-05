Government assures of constant food supply as distribution begins

Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. Ntim Fordjour is seen here making the supplies

The Government through the National Buffer Stock Company Ltd, on Tuesday, started the distribution of limited foodstuffs to Senior High Schools across the country as the schools get ready to re-open.



The nationwide food distribution was in fulfilment of a promise made by the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, during a meeting with the leadership of the Conference of Heads of Assistant Secondary Schools (CHASS) on 28th December 2021 in Accra.



Addressing the media in Kumasi, Deputy Minister for Education, in charge of General Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, after supervising some food distribution in Kumasi said, all Senior High Schools in the country have started receiving their supplies needed to feed students returning to school after the vacation.



He explained that until this period, most schools in the country had enough stocks of foodstuffs even before the reopening and described the limited distribution as a supplementary effort to ensure that the schools do not run short of food during the period of schooling.

Some of the schools visited were Opoku Ware and T I Ahmadiya SHS in Kumasi.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour however assured all parents and other stakeholders that everything possible was being done by the government to ensure that schools were supplied with all the resources needed to keep them going and to ensure that students stayed in school to study.



He commended the leadership of CHASS for the matured way they handled the recent concerns leading to its amicable resolution.



The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South also stated that the government would continue to engage all stakeholders at all times as it continues to put in place the best of measures to ensure that students stay in school and studying.



He again appealed to parents to ensure that their children report to school as schools’ re-open so they could make good use of the academic period.