Government bans hunting effective 1st August

The move is geared towards helping to preserve Ghana's natural resources

Effective August 1, 2022, the closed season for hunting will take effect and end on December 1, 2022, in all forests and reserves across the country.

The ban, during the period also prohibits the capturing and destroying of wildlife animals as stipulated in the Wildlife Conservation Regulations, L.I 685 of 1971.



The development is likely to take a toll on many livelihoods especially those who engage in the trading of “bush meat” and its consumers.

But addressing journalists after the launch of the 2022 Closed Season at the Achimota Forest in Accra, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu-Bio noted wildlife is critical to our welfare and the protection of these animals helps preserve nature especially when the impacts of climate change are increasingly becoming a threat to the planet earth and the survival of mankind.