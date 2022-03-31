0
Menu
News

Government begins Military Housing Project - Akufo-Addo

1.21444653 President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Government has started the first stage of the Military Housing Project, dubbed, the Barracks Regeneration Project, at all garrisons across the country.

The Project seeks to address the accommodation problems facing the Military in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered the 2022 State of the Nations Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday in Accra.

He said the Military Academy at Teshie had also been modernized whiles entire Armed Forces had been retooled and reequipped to perform their duties.

“We are building a modernised Armed Forces, with higher personnel, that will be fit to meet the demands of the 21st century,” he said.

The President indicated that each of the Armed Forces branches being, the Army, Navy and Airforce had received significant financial assistance to upgrade its logistical bases, and strengthen its capabilities, and its welfare requirements being addressed substantially.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: