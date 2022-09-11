Government begins recruitment of medical and dental officers

File photo

The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of recruitment of medical and dental officers who have completed their horsemanship and are being verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

The ministry noted that the recruitment complies with persons who are qualified and have been given the green light by the Medical and Dental Council under the 25th and 26th list.



Recruitment of the personnel into the service, according to the ministry commences on Monday, September 12, 2022.



A statement signed by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Ofori directed all qualified applicants to formally apply online through the sector’s application portal, following the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry.



“Applicants who select Ghana Health Service will further be posted by the Director General to regions and facilities where there are vacancies, and their services are needed,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of the application is Saturday, September 17, at about 6:00pm.



The Health Ministry emphasised that the process is free and thereby advised applicants not to make any payment for the recruitment and warned that whoever does so does it at their own risk.



It further directed that “Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry.”