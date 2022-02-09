Government being hypocritical with criticism on Moody’s rating – Barker-Vormawor

Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

Government previously celebrated Moody’s ratings, #FixTheCountry Convener

Government trying to shift attention from Ghana’s challenges, Barker-Vormawor



Moody’s rating confirms Ghana’s economic situation, Barker-Vormawor



Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has said the government is being hypocritical with its criticism of the downgrade of Ghana’s credit ratings by Moody’s.



In a Joy News interview which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Barker-Vormawor said the government is inconsistent with its accusation that the credit rating agency is biased against Africans.



“We have seen them (government) organise a kenkey party when they felt that the ratings were good, we have seen them issue statements and actually the Ministry of Information has done a press conference to congratulate this rating agency when it gave government what it considers to be favourable ratings in the past,” he said.

Barker-Vormawor added that the government is unhappy with Moody’s when “by this same metrics now it has reviewed the gravity of our economic situation which is not unknown to all of us, which is, in fact, one of the biggest topics of conversation in this country and determine that we are in a situation whereby the country is completely broken in terms of how we make financial decisions.”



According to the #FixTheCountry convener, the government’s criticism of Moody’s was an attempt to shift the attention of Ghanaians from the country’s domestic problems by creating a foreign enemy.



“I still have my eyes on the E-Levy and government’s inability to be honest and accountable rather than being distracted by some conversations around Moody’s,” he said



“Because the fact remains we are in a terrible shape, debt is paralleling way out of control and in fact, my suspicion is that if we fail to make payment in the coming debts that we need to service then it means that our situation is even going to be worse,” he added.



Moody’s on February 4, 2022, downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Issuer and Senior Unsecured Bond Ratings to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook from negative to stable.

This means that Ghana is at a high risk of not being able to pay back funds it borrows through bonds on the international market.



The government, in a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on February 6, 2022, said it appealed the downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating by Moody’s but its appeal was rejected.



It explained that the appeal was due to “the omission of key material information from the assumptions driving some of Moody’s forecasts and projections such as the 2022 budget expenditure control measures, 2022 upfront fiscal adjustments, and inaccurate balance of payment statistics.”



The government added that Moody’s conclusions on Ghana’s Environmental, Social and Governance credentials (ESG) were made without any supporting data.