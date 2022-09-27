2
Menu
News

Government commences bailout negotiations with IMF

Ken Ofori Atta Minister Of Finance E1642081021987 Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has commenced negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government of Ghana will be represented by officials from the ministry and the Bank of Ghana.

The ministry said that the government has come out with a comprehensive post Covid-19 economic programme that will form the basis of the negotiations.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana have commenced discussions with the IMF for the IMF-supported programme. A key prerequisite for a programme is confirmation that Ghana's debt is on a sustainable path; this will require a comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) which is currently ongoing.

“The government of Ghana is putting together a comprehensive post Covid-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations. The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal pain that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection.

It added that“Government negotiations with respect to the IMF-supported programme commencing this week and we are optimistic about making progress in our discussions,” parts of the statement issued by the ministry read. Government remains committed and shall continue to actively engage stakeholders; both public and private, in a clear and transparent manner as we seek to fast track this process.”

Ghana is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three years from the Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached. The new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.

Read the full statement by the ministry below



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Related Articles: