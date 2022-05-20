Government commissions unprecedented school projects in Central Region

Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Agona West MP, cuts tape to commission one of the projects in Edukrom

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

Government, through the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), has commissioned educational projects in some constituencies in the Central Region, as part of efforts to make education more dignifying and comfortable for school-going children in the country.

This forms part of the government’s $1 million per constituency projects geared towards infrastructural development in the country.



The projects commissioned include a 2-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facilities at Edukrom in the Agona West constituency; a 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Osedzi in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency; a 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Breku in the Assin North constituency; 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Otabil Nkwanta in the Assin North constituency.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, during a three-day working visit to the region, Chief Executive Officer of CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the new facilities are being funded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Special Development Initiatives (SDI), aimed at supporting the government’s priority initiatives for sustainable socio-economic development.



Education is key



Mr. Ahmed Shaib explained that education is the only way by which the world can foster a sense of cohesion and solidarity amongst displaced persons, especially those of school-going age, and help create an enabling environment, which will spur them on to lead more purposeful and dignified lives.

He admonished parents to concentrate on the education of their children and not neglect early childhood development.



“I entreat you to take another look at early childhood development. Education of children would enable them to realize their dreams of becoming prominent personalities like doctors, lawyers, judges, parliamentarians, ministers, and even presidents in the not-so-distant future. And they’ll be able to contribute their quota significantly to the growth of families, communities, and the country at large,” he indicated.



Commitment



He reaffirmed President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to widening access to education for all school-going children in the country.



Mr. Ahmed Shaib said most developed countries, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, have come this far, in terms of development, due to their committed efforts in investing in the education sector.

He, however, disclosed that there are several educational projects ongoing in other parts of the country, adding they will soon be commissioned to ensure equitable access to education nationwide.



The Authority also inspected some borehole projects in parts of the region.



Maintenance culture



The CEO urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining facilities in their communities in order to derive maximum benefit and elongate their lifespan.



“As community members, you need to protect the project that provides a service to the citizenry. You must take good care of the project. You must jealously guard such a facility that has been provided at great cost to serve the larger community,” he advised.

Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, on her part, thanked CODA for the projects.



She also expressed appreciation to the chiefs of the area for their support and commitment to development. She further appealed to the teachers and authorities of the schools to manage the facilities well to encourage CODA and the government to do more.



