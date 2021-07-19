Government committed to completing Denkyemuoso-Trabuom road – Deputy Minister

The completion of the road will enhance economic activities in the area

Source: GNA

Kofi Amankwa-Manu, Deputy Minister of Defence, has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure the successful completion of the Denkyemuoso-Trabuom road.

He has, therefore, asked the people in the area to have faith in the government and support it to ensure speedy completion of the road project, which links Atwima Kwanwoma district and the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti region.



Mr. Amankwa-Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, stated this when he and Dr Kingsley Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso, led a team of engineers and officials from the two constituencies to inspect the on-going road project in the area.



The Minster, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the inspection, expressed satisfaction at the progress and quality of work done so far by the contractors.



The dual carriage road, which lies between the two constituencies, is 40 per cent done and when completed, would ease the stress drivers and passengers in the area pass through every day in commuting from one community to another in the area.

Mr Amankwa-Manu said the massive road construction currently going on across the country was a clear manifestation of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improving road infrastructure and transportation systems in the country.



Dr Nyarko, on his part, said the completion of the road would enhance economic activities and promote socio-economic development in the area.



He said a quality road network was critical in connecting communities to facilitate trade while helping to attract and retain investments in such communities.



The MP, therefore, urged Ghanaians to have faith in the government as it went about to redeem its promises.