Government committed to creating 1 million jobs through YouStart – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has said the government is committed to creating one million jobs for the youth of this country through the YouStart initiative.

He said the Youstart programme as stated in the 2022 Annual Budget Statement was expected to create the one million jobs using seed capital of GHC 1 billion..



He added that beneficiaries would be equipped with training to equip them with skills development, entrepreneurial support, and business advisory service provision.



He regretted that situation where some Junior and Senior High School graduates were left behind because they could not further their education due to financial constraints and other factors and gave the assurance that, the YouStart programme was carefully designed to cater for such individuals and others with passion for entrepreneurship.



He said these while receiving a cheque of ¢10 Million presented by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to support the YouStart programme.

The cheque was presented by His Eminence, Torgbui Francis Nyonyo, a member of the Council of State representing the Volta Region and the Board Chairman of the National Lottery Authority.



The Council of State member noted that, the time had come for all well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions to support the Government to develop the economy.



Mr Ofori-Atta commended the leadership of the NLA for showing support to government at such a time and called on other institutions to emulate the kind gesture of the National Lottery Authority.



He used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to support the E-Levy as it would afford the Government enough fiscal space to develop the economy.