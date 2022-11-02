Government committed to ensuring digital inclusion – Ursula Owusu

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is committed to ensuring that no Ghanaian is left behind in the nation’s digitalisation drive.

Owusu-Ekuful, who made these remarks at a workshop on digital accessibility for persons with disability (PWD), said that the government has invested heavily to ensure that PWD have access to all the necessary skill and digital infrastructure in the country.



“We are working assiduously to promote digital inclusion as we are keenly aware of the benefits it provides to both the individual and the entire country. We will ensure that all citizens benefit equally and equitably from digital skills, products, and services as we are determined to narrow all forms of the digital divide.



"We are actively working to narrow the gender digital divide and I think women living with disability suffer a double this project provides us an opportunity,” the minister said.



She added that “We are establishing a digital Ghana in which all citizens are equipped to contribute meaningfully and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, which is tasked with overseeing and coordinating all ICT-related activities or initiatives, has invested in digital infrastructure, which the public and private sectors are leveraging to improve our socio-economic development.”



The minister further stated that equipping PWDs with digitalisation skills and access to facilities will enable them take advantage of the available job opportunities and even allow them to work remotely, conveniently and safely.

Watch videos from the workshop below:















