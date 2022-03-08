Government committed to ensuring quality healthcare for all

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, the Deputy Minister of Health

Source: GNA

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, the Deputy Minister of Health, has assured of Government's commitment to ensuring that the citizenry have access to quality healthcare services.

"This can be proven with the National Health Insurance Scheme, which is a boost to the provision of healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to healthcare with the introduction of the Agenda 111 project," he said.



Alhaji Seini gave the assurance at the induction ceremony of 348 newly qualified physician assistants from 14 institutions, including foreign trained doctors.



The medical institutions are Anglican University College, Nkoranza, Central University, Prampram, College of Health and Wellbeing, Kintampo, College of Health, Yamfo, Garden City University College, Kumasi, Narh-Bita College, Tema, and Presbyterian University College, Agogo.



The rest are Princefield College and Research, Ho, School of Anaesthesia 37 Military Hospital, Accra, School of Anesthesia Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, University of Development Studies, Tamale, University of Cape Coast, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, and Foreign Students who have passed their registration examination.



The Medical and Dental Council led the inductees to swear the Hippocratic Oath and charged them to always uphold high integrity and good moral standards of the profession.

Alhaji Seini also led the inductees to recite the National Pledge to affirm their commitment to the service of humanity and the nation, while congratulating them for the success chalked.



He reminded the inductees of the core tenets of the profession, which remained the interest of the patients, protection of human life and the community.



The Deputy Minister commended frontline health workers who had been at the forefront of the response in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr Divine N. Banyubala, the Registrar, MDC, advised the inductees to always have respect for human dignity.



He also encouraged them to share information and have a team spirit that could lead to the achievement of the desired quality health care outcomes.