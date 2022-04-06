Government creating conducive environment for mining sector to flourish - Abu Jinapor

Abu Jinapor with Ms. Kathleen Csaba and other dignitaries

Source: GNA

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor says the Government is creating a conducive environment for the mining sector to thrive.

The Minister said this when the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Kathleen Csaba visited him at the Ministry.



The Minister said the country's mining sector was robust with the necessary laws and regulations and gave the assurance the Government would work with its foreign partners to create a conducive environment for the mining sector to flourish with a strong Canadian involvement.



Mr Jinapor said the over-arching goal of President Akufo-Addo-led government was committed to making Ghana the mining hub of Africa, where all the various components of the mining industry in Africa could be found from exploration, Mining, downstream services, financial services, and other related mining activities.

"We at this Ministry will create a conducive environment for private sector involvement and that will mean a whole gamut of measures needed to attract private investments and that is exactly what we intend to do," he said.



On her part, the Canadian High Commissioner, Ms. Caaba said Ghana was endowed with many natural resources while Canada was blessed with lots of expertise and technical knowledge and expressed her country's readiness to continue partnering with government of Ghana, to develop the country's resources



"We are pleased as to the degree of investment we have made so far by Canadian Mining companies in the Ghanaian mining sector, and we look forward to growing that relationship," she said.