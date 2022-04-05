Government creating enabling environment for mining sector to flourish – Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says President Nana Addo Dnakwa Akufo-Addo-led government is committed to creating a conducive environment for the mining sector to thrive.

The Minister said this when the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Kathleen Csaba paid her second official visit to him on Monday, 4th April 2022, in Accra.



Ghana's mining sector, the Minister said "is one that is very robust and indeed we are happy to work together to create that conducive environment for the mining sector to flourish with a strong Canadian involvement."



Mr. Jinapor pointed out that the over-arching goal of the President Akufo-Addo-led government is to make Ghana the Mining Hub of Africa, where all the various components of the Mining industry in Africa can be found, mainly from exploration, mining, downstream services, financial services, and other related mining activities will be planted in Ghana.

To achieve this, it will require that "We at this ministry will create a conducive environment for private sector involvement and that will mean a whole gamut of measures are needed to attract private investments and that is exactly what we intend to do."



For her part, the Canadian High Commissioner said Ghana is blessed with many natural resources as Canada is with lots of expertise and know-how, and she is looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Ministry in developing Ghana's vast resources together.



"We are pleased as to the degree of investment we have made so far by Canadian Mining companies in the Ghanaian Mining sector and we look forward to growing that," she said.