Government creating the environment for investment in mining industry - Lands Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor with other dignitaries

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor says government is putting together appropriate policies and regulations in place to attract mining investors into the country.

He observed that Ghana's dominance as a destination of choice for mining investors had been eroded as neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Niger had joined the league of mining nations, therefore, the government of Ghana had taken bold steps to streamline the artisanal and small-scale mining sector to make her a conducive and attractive destination for potential mining investors in Africa and beyond.



Speaking at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in Accra on Friday, June, 2022, Hon. Jinapor explained that Government cherished the partnership with the Chamber and was committed towards improving their engagements to a higher level.



That, he said, would contribute immensely towards making Ghana the mining hub of Africa, where all mining and related services such as research, innovation and exploitation as well as downstream production would be provided.



The Minister reiterated government's commitment to the Chamber and its members, and would continue engaging them on matters affecting the industry to boost investor confidence and engender growth.



"Indeed, our own local content law is being implemented in a phased-out approach, to ensure that members of the Chamber, who have other commitments, reorganise their commitments, and comply with the local content laws, without incurring any liability," he stated.



"I have no doubt in the expertise and capacities of the members of the Chamber. As you gradually approach your centenary celebration, my challenge to you is to see how we can have our own version of "Rand Refinery" in Ghana.

"Such a refinery will not only serve the Ghanaian market, but the entire West African sub-region, with gold currently mined in almost every part of the region,'"Mr Jinapor stated.



Meanwhile, the Sector Minister during an interactive session with some captains of the mining industry at the Annual Gemeral Meeting of the Chamber, said the Government would not renege on its pledge to fighting illegal mining in the country.



The AGM was held on the theme: "Advancing a Legacy of Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Innovation and Partnership".



Hon. Jinapor congratulated the newly elected President of the Chamber, Mr. Joshua Mortoti who was also the Ag. Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa, Goldfields Ltd for his new role and challenged him to lead his team to work closely with the Ministry to surmount key challenges confronting the sector.



The outgoing President of the Chamber, Dr. Eric Asubonteng lauded the Joint Working Group instituted by the Sector Minister to work between the Chamber and the Ministry.



He hoped the platform would go a long way to improve the performance of the mining sector in the country.

He also expressed his gratitude to the members of the Chamber and asked them to support to the new President.



Mr. Joshua Mortoti, the new President of the Chamber, commended the immediate past President for the significant contributions he made towards advancing the welfare of the industry.



He urged him to work closely with key stakeholders to improve its fortunes during his four year tenure.



The Chamber, Mr. Mortoti said, this year, expected most of the mines to operate at a full capacity to addressing the challenges that hindered their operations in 2021.



"We project an increase in gold output of producing member companies between 2.9 million ounces and 3 millions and a corresponding increase in revenue and other benefits to government and other stakeholders," Hon.Jinapor emphasised.