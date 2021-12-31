Government declares 3rd and 7th January 2022 as public holidays

Ambrose Dery is Minister for Interior

The government through the Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, January 3, 2022, and Friday, January 7, 2022, as public holidays.

In two separate press releases signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, the ministry said the holiday on Monday is in view of the fact that January 1, which is a statutory public holiday marking the New Year, 2022, falls on a Saturday, the holiday will thus be observed on Monday across the country.



On the other hand, the ministry also said the holiday on Friday, the 7th, is in commemoration of a statutory Constitution Day public holiday.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 7th January 2022, which marks Constitution Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the second release dated Thursday, December 30, 2021, stated.