Government determined to add value to Oti’s iron ore – Regional minister

Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu has reiterated the government’s intentions of adding value to the region’s recently discovered iron ore deposits.

According to him, the government is determined to ensure Ghana realizes the full benefits of the iron ore deposit and at the same time, make sure its full value chain is retained in the Oti Region.



He said this when he took his turn at the State of the Region Report, a platform put together by the Ministry of Information for Regional Ministers to brief the media on developments in their respective regions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



“Recently, the Region has discovered large quantities of Iron Ore. The Ghana Geological Survey Authority led the discovery of large quantities of Iron ore deposits. The iron ore is 55.22 weight percent (fe) and of a higher grade



“Government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development work closely with the GGSA and the communities to ensure that full value chain is retained in the region and the country,” he said.



The large iron ore deposits were discovered in Akokrowa, a farming community in the region,



Mr. Makubu described the discovery of the iron ore as good news for the region and urged the chiefs and people to work in harmony to drive development to the area.

He maintained that the exploration and the business of the Iron will create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti and the country in general.



Already, 10 local and foreign investors have expressed interest in mining the iron ore. None of the investors according to Mr. Makubu will exclusively own a concession but will rather sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) and the host communities to mine within a specific period to benefit the region and the country at large.



Roads



Touching on the kilometres of road constructed in his since 2017, Mr. Makubu said a total of 587km of road have been constructed and a further 185.7km are under construction. It includes the rehabilitation of the 21km Nkonya Wurupong to Kwamekrom road, the 30km reconstruction of the Hohoe to Jasikan road, the Jasikan to Dodo Pepeso road, upgrading of the 26.8km Kete Krachi to Buya road and several others.



Health



On health, he said 10 projects have been completed in the region while 8 are still under construction. He said these projects include the CHPS compound at Dadease in the Nkwanta South Municipality, the CHPS compound at Azua market in the Nkwanta North District and the CHPS compound with nurses’ quarters at Nkonya Asakyiri in the Biakoye District.