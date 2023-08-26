Government determined to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians – Deputy Interior Minister

Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah has assured Ghanaians of the Government’s determination of contributing its quota to ensure the safety of all people living in the country.

She noted that steps being taken by the Government to procure and deliver about 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIV) to boost the resource base of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is an indication of the Government’s commitment to the safety of people living in the country.



The Deputy Minister was speaking at the launch of the 2023 Fire Safety Week Celebration at GNFS Headquarters in Accra which coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the Service under the theme, 60 Years of Existence: ‘‘Fire Safety, The Choice for A Safer Environment’’.



She commended the Chief Fire Officer and his Management team for their loyal commitment to the Fire Safety Week which is performed annually to create the necessary awareness of the effects of fire on lives and properties and the need for people to keep themselves safe from fire outbreaks.

According to her, although the GNFS has achieved some success in delivering fire safety messages, the expected rate of observance and compliance with fire safety practices is slow and does not represent the time and efforts being applied by the hard-working officers of the Service to help control the incidence of fire outbreaks in the country.



She added that the Service, in a bid to achieve minimum incidence of fire outbreaks in the country, has spread its operations to all available means of reaching out to the general public with fire safety messages including the use of social media platforms to give fire safety education.



The Deputy Minister wished the Ghana National Fire Service a fruitful celebration and encouraged the firefighters to keep up with the good work for Mother Ghana.