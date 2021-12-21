Government did not consult us before proposing e-levy - MoMo agents cry out

Momo agents say the e-levy is regressive and threatens the survival of businesses

General Secretary of the Association of Mobile Money (MoMo) Agents, Evans Otumfuor has expressed disappointment in the government for failing to consult MoMo agents before proposing the 1.75% e-levy on MoMo transactions.

He explains that if the government had consulted the Association prior to the e-levy proposal, it would have understood the “nitty-gritty” of the MoMo business and introduced policies to that effect.



But as it stands now, “there has not been any consultation with us”, he told Don Prah during an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“Not too long ago, our finance minister presented the 2022 budget statement to parliament. One of the cardinal issues that arose was the mobile money and the proposed levy on MoMo transactions. Before the government brought out such proposal, there has not been any consultation with us. All we heard was that the government was introducing a levy and when we assessed the policy and made the needed investigation on the implications of the levy, we realized that it is dangerous and it will be very inimical to the survival of our businesses as mobile money agents.”



According to Evans, this action is not healthy for the MoMo industry.

Following their grievances, the group is threatening to embark on a strike against the controversial e-levy beginning Thursday, December, 23rd 2021.



The Association says the levy is “regressive” and threatens the survival of their business. The Association states that MoMo operators will cease working on the day of the demonstration.



Meanwhile, Parliament is set to convene today, Tuesday 21th December 2021 to either approve or reject the e-levy.