Government distributing food items to SHSs ahead of re-opening

Schools set to resume on Jan 5

The Ministry of Education has begun distribution of food items to all Senior High Schools across the country ahead of reopening of schools this week.

The supply is in response to demands made by the Headmasters at a meeting with the Sector Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum in Accra to find a lasting solution to perennial shortage of food in the Senior High Schools, mostly blamed on the Free Education Policy.



The supply of the food items is simultaneously taking place in the schools with the view to stocking all the schools with sufficient food to avoid shortage in the course of the term.



Making the presentation at the TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. Stephen Ntim Fordjour said, the food being supplied is timely and also adequate to meet food requirements for the term.

He said, government is determined to ensure that the Free Senior High School Education Policy to provide equal access to all qualified students in Ghana succeeds.



Assistant Headmaster of the TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Ahmed Boateng was grateful for the supply saying it will finally bring to an end frequent complaint of food shortages on the campuses.