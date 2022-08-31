Government does not have the money to execute Agenda 111 - Expert

File photo

Mr. Amon Kotey Issah, a governance expert, says that while the government agenda 111 initiative is admirable, it is not feasible because we lack the resources to build them.

Mr. Kotey Issah stated that the hospital construction is a good initiative that will improve access to healthcare, particularly in areas lacking healthcare facilities.



However, the harsh reality is that we lack the necessary resources to proceed with the project.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87. FM’s Frontline, the expert stated that Ghanaians should know the truth, which is that we do not have any means of financing the Agenda 111 hospitals.



The government has explained that the vision for this project is to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region of the country have access to quality healthcare services.



The government also argued that the proposed project will increase healthcare infrastructure provision in accordance with the government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care for all citizens and the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3. (SDG3).

The project is also expected to fulfill the government’s policy of establishing a hospital in each district and region, improving the geographical coverage of healthcare delivery in the country, and providing improved access to healthcare for all Ghanaians.



But Mr. Among Kotey Issah explained that the country’s current economic situation makes implementing the Agenda 111 Hospitals project difficult.



“Agenda 111 is a laudable project because we will have hospitals, but where will we get the money to carry it out? The government has given some contractors 10% of the project cost and instructed the rest to secure project loans and be paid after the project is completed. Where do you think these contractors will get the money to complete the project?”



He claimed that the government is competing with these contractors for loans from the same banks.



About the project

The scope of the Agenda 111(Hospital Infrastructure) project will cover the following deliverables:



Design, procure, construct, equip, and Commission 101 new district hospitals, 6 new regional hospitals in newly created regions, 1 new regional hospital in the Western Region, 2 psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, rehabilitation of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital-Sekondi and the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



All hospitals shall have a complement of staff accommodation.



On completion, this venture will be the largest investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence. Never before in the annals of this country’s health infrastructure development has universal access to good and affordable healthcare been so strategically envisioned.