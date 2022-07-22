Government doesn’t owe WAEC – Deputy Education Minister

Deputy Education Minister John Ntim Fordjour

Claims govt owes WAEC propaganda

2022 BECE, WASSCE has not been rescheduled



Government owes WAEC over GH¢22 million, Dr. Apaak



The Deputy Education Minister has refuted assertions in the public that the government owes the West African Examination Council (WAEC) over GH₵20 million for conducting the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Rev John Ntim Fordjour said that these claims are mere propaganda against the government, a myjoyonline report says.



Rev Fordjour added that the 2022 BECE and WASSCE will come off as planned and has not been rescheduled by WAEC because of the supposed debt.

“Every examination that the Ministry of Education has scheduled to be conducted this year, it will happen as scheduled.



“BECE, WASSCE will all happen as scheduled. So, disregard any rumours going around that we are going to have the schedules changed, suspended, or revised,” he told JoyNews on Friday, July 22, 2022.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has suggested that the calendar for the 2022 BECE and WASSCE would be affected because the government owes WAEC



The MP said that the government has not released any money to WAEC for them to prepare for the examinations for final year students in the Junior High Schools (BECE) and Senior High Schools (WASSCE).



"As we speak, WAEC needs a minimum of GH¢90 million to prepare for the 2022 BECE and WASSCE. Those monies have not been released. So, there is the possibility that WAEC’s calendar could be disrupted. So, we want to use this opportunity to call on the government to do the needful. Pay WAEC the GH¢23 million arrears for WASSCE and BECE of 2021 and make the GH¢96 million available to WAEC to prepare adequately so that our young men and women who are looking forward to writing their terminal exams at the JHS level and SHS level would not be disappointed,” rainbowradioonline.com reports.





