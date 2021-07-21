Government ensuring national progress despite COVID-19 challenges - MCE

Drissa Ouattara in white dress and cap (L)

Source: GNA

Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has reiterated government's commitment to ensuring sustainable economic growth and rapid national progress for quality livelihoods of the citizenry despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He gave an assurance of a better outcome and a brighter socio-economic future for the nation counting on the sacrifices made by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



Mr. Ouattara was speaking at a congregational prayer to mark the Eid al-Adha festivity by the Muslim community on Tuesday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



He emphasised the need for everyone to consciously observe the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the viral disease.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, in an address delivered on his behalf, encouraged Moslems to let the Islamic value of purity to be their guide by reflecting good habits in ways that guaranteed and promoted good sanitation, hygiene and environmental best practices.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Appiah, the Dormaa Divisional Police Commander, stressed the need for good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence and urged residents in the Municipality to be vigilant and corporate with the Police to expose and report suspicious characters and criminals in their neighbourhoods.



Alhaji Zakaria Ibrahim the Chief Imam of Dormaa-Ahenkro led the Moslems to pray to God to heal all nations of the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Henry Oppong, the Bono Regional Financial Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, appealed to Ghanaians to be led by sacrificial attitudes as a necessary ingredient that propels rapid development.



A ram was slaughtered to signify the celebration of the festival.