Government eulogises late Aviation Minister, Joseph Addah

Late Kofi Adda

A pre-burial service has been held in honour of former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda in Accra.

The late Mr Adda served in various capacities under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration and the current Akufo Addo regime.



Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in a tribute described the late Former Aviation Minister as peaceful, humble and intelligent stressing that his absence will forever be missed.



The late Joseph Kofi Adda was born on 22 April 1956 in Navrongo, in the Upper East Region.



Mr Adda first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning the Navrongo Central parliamentary seat in a by-election after the death of then sitting MP, John Achuliwor and subsequently retained the seat in the 2004 general elections and served in various capacities under the Kufuor administration.



The late Mr Adda won the seat again in 2008 when the NPP lost the general elections but lost it in 2012 to the National Democratic Congress’ candidate Mark Woyongo.

He did not relent and won the seat back in the 2016 election. He however lost to contest the seat in the NPP’s parliamentary primary ahead of the 2020 election.



Mr. Adda was appointed as Manpower Development Minister in 2005 and later as Employment and Energy Minister in 2006 under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s regime.



President Akufo Addo, also appointed him as the Minister for Aviation in 2017.



In a tribute, the Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said the late Addah’s sense of duty and commitment to his motherland is unmatched.



Joseph Adda’s biography

His daughter Allison Addah, said his late father was all that she had. She said he taught her to believe in God.



The solemn pre-burial ceremony was attended by President Akufo Addo, Vice President Mahamoud Bawumia, Ministers of State among others.



The late Joseph Addah left behind two children.